Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Up 4.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.85. Approximately 293,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,008,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GGAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.7248 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

