Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $28.50. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 966 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SIM

Grupo Simec Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $487.42 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

About Grupo Simec

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.