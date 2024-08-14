Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Gryphon Digital Mining to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:GRYP opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08. Gryphon Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,613.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

