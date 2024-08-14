Guggenheim Trims Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Target Price to $10.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTN. Benchmark reduced their target price on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

GTN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 979,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,162. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.31 million, a P/E ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

