Haleon plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HLN)

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 371.42 ($4.74) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 330.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.91 billion and a PE ratio of 3,122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.37 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378 ($4.83).

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.23) to GBX 447 ($5.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

