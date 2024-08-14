Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Himanshu Raja Sells 218,876 Shares

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Himanshu Raja sold 218,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34), for a total value of £59,096.52 ($75,455.21).
Himanshu Raja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Himanshu Raja bought 1,144 shares of Hammerson stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £331.76 ($423.60).
Hammerson Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON HMSO traded up GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 27.98 ($0.36). 60,613,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,802.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.04 ($0.41).
Hammerson Company Profile
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
