Hang Lung Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Hang Lung Group Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS HNLGY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931. Hang Lung Group has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

