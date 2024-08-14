Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.98

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 631586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HA shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. The firm had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $14,964,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $7,953,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

