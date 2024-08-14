Hayward Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hayward in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE HAYW opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. Hayward has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hayward by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $171,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,267,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after buying an additional 469,124 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,772,672 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

