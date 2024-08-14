HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

