HC Wainwright Comments on Boxlight Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boxlight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

