HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Savara Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Savara stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 6,684,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $580.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 332,706 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Savara by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 746,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Savara by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,088,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

