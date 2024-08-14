HC Wainwright Weighs in on FlexShopper, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FlexShopper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Shares of FPAY opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a current ratio of 13.70. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 64,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,740.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,917,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 211,386 shares of company stock valued at $240,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

