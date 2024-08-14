HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Cut by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,181,000 after acquiring an additional 170,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $371.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,241. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $374.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.32 and its 200-day moving average is $327.32. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.28.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

