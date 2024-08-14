Head-To-Head Survey: Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) versus Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Gem Enterprise and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $1.55, suggesting a potential upside of 68.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $46.46 million 2.67 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.21% 5.39% 4.48%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

