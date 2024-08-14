Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.89

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.89 and last traded at $151.46, with a volume of 2810710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.22.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 492.7% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

