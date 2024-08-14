Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Issues Earnings Results

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,328.14% and a negative return on equity of 297.49%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,749. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

