Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47.03 ($0.60), with a volume of 16252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.61).

Hercules Site Services Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.83 million, a PE ratio of 4,880.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Site Services

About Hercules Site Services

In related news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,257.41). Insiders own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

