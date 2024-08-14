HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $81,065.84 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,764.42 or 1.00029326 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048708 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $173,088.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.