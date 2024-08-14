Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,225 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,250 ($28.73).

HIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.11) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,004 ($25.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,905 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,911.94. The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,968.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711 ($21.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,216 ($28.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,402.99%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

