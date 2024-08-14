Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.08

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 51442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

