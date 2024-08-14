Holland Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

