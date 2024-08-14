Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 1.9% on Earnings Beat

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $357.76 and last traded at $356.66. 924,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,409,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.07.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.96.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

