Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.41. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 7,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in USCB Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in USCB Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

