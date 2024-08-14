H&R Block (HRB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $58.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

