HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Plans $0.10 Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBA stock opened at GBX 650.10 ($8.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 671.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 653.75. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725.20 ($9.26).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBA. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 830 ($10.60) to GBX 870 ($11.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($8.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 800 ($10.21).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

