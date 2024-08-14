Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.13. 3,149,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

