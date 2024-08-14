Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cormark raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.64.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.22. 1,184,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7822644 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

