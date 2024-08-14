Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in July

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
