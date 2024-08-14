Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in July

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOSSY

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSSY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.