Hugues Simon Buys 11,000 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00.

Cascades Trading Up 1.9 %

CAS stock opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$934.59 million, a P/E ratio of -44.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

