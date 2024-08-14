Hugues Simon Buys 11,000 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Hugues Simon acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00.
Cascades Trading Up 1.9 %
CAS stock opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$934.59 million, a P/E ratio of -44.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.