Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.
About Huntington Bancshares
