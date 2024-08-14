Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 63.3% in July

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hypera Stock Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 5,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,148. Hypera has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

