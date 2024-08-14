ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $3.99

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $3.88. ICL Group shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 86,626 shares changing hands.

ICL Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 2,927,153.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,636,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 14,635,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,042,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,215,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,813,000 after acquiring an additional 465,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 419,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 931.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 320,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 289,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.