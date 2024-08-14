ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.12. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 116,130 shares trading hands.

ICL Group Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ICL Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

