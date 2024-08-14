ICON (ICX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.54 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $130.40 million and $2.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,012,612,772 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

