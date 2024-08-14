Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.