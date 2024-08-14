IG Group (LON:IGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $955.50

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 955.50 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 955.50 ($12.20), with a volume of 1269817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930.50 ($11.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.77) to GBX 1,100 ($14.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.60) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 985.40 ($12.58).

IG Group Price Performance

IG Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.00, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 851.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 32.64 ($0.42) dividend. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,897.44%.

Insider Activity at IG Group

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £210,100.80 ($268,259.45). 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

