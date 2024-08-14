iHeartMedia, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

