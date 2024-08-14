Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IMMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 55,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

