Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Declares GBX 1.80 Dividend

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:IEM traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 387 ($4.94). 338,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 389.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,602.08 and a beta of 0.80. Impax Environmental Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 331.13 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.23).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,506 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,993.88 ($7,653.06). 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

