Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IMBBY stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,824. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

