Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Incyte Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

