Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 1,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

