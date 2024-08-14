Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Innospec were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $25,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $3,866,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Innospec by 33.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,957. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

