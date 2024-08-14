Inozyme Pharma, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INZY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

INZY stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $282.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.52. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 505,950 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

