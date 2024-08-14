Insider Buying: Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Insider Purchases 233,000 Shares of Stock

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Bob) Adam purchased 233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$20,271.00 ($13,336.18).
Indiana Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
About Indiana Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Indiana Resources
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Indiana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.