Insider Buying: TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Director Buys 10,530 Shares of Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) Director Marc Parent acquired 10,530 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,135.60.

TELUS Stock Down 0.8 %

T traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of C$20.04 and a 1 year high of C$25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 288.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.