Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 46,047 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $554,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,074,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,944,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $265,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00.

eXp World Stock Up 0.9 %

EXPI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 438,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,348. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in eXp World by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eXp World

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.