Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insider Sells 9,910 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,088. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $679.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

