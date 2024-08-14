Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,069,194.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,932,595.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $1,080,576.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $1,076,208.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,934. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.40. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $874,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

